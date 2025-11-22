Musk's X recovers for most US users after brief outage, Downdetector shows

Elon Musk's X recovered for most U.S. users after a brief outage on Friday, according to Downdetector.com, just days after the social media platform was hit by a disruption linked to Cloudflare's network.

There were less than 500 reports of issues with the platform as of 11:47 a.m. ET, down from a peak of more than 20,500 incidents earlier in the day, according to the website that tracks outages by collating status reports from a number of sources. The actual number of affected users may differ from what's shown because these reports are user-submitted.

X did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Earlier this week, a spike in unusual traffic causing errors in web-infrastructure company Cloudflare's network prevented thousands of users from accessing platforms such as X, Canva, ChatGPT and Grindr.

On Friday, too, Cloudflare was down for more than 500 U.S. users as of 10:57 a.m. ET, according to Downdetector.

In October, a major outage in Amazon's AWS cloud service caused global disruption, affecting Amazon's own services and apps such as Reddit, Roblox and Snapchat.

Last year in July, a CrowdStrike software update caused widespread Microsoft system outages, disrupting airlines, healthcare, shipping and finance.