Singapore retailer Mustafa buys part of JB mall, aims to open first flagship store in Malaysia

SINGAPORE: Well-known Singapore retailer Mustafa is making its first moves into the Malaysian market, after securing retail space in a Johor Bahru mall.

Mustafa, which operates its flagship 24-hour Mustafa Centre in Singapore's Little India district, will purchase 591 unsold retail units in Capital City Mall, said the mall's parent company Capital World on Friday (Jan 27).

The RM368 million (about S$114 million) deal also includes 374 accessory parcels, comprising alfresco and multipurpose areas and all 2,181 car park lots.

With most pandemic restrictions lifted, Mr Mustaq Ahmad, Mustafa’s managing director, said the timing was right for his company to enter the Malaysian market.

"One of our key challenges until now has been finding an appropriate site," he said.

"Capital City Mall meets many of the requirements for our first flagship store in Malaysia, given its close proximity to Singapore, ample floor area and ideal floor plates."

The 11-storey Capital City Mall, which was completed in April 2018 and opened in October of the same year, is located in the Tampoi suburb, around a 15-minute drive from the Johor Bahru checkpoint.