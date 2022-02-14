Foreign firms in Myanmar face tough choices after coup

YANGON: Japan beer giant Kirin became on Monday (Feb 14) the latest foreign company to announce it was leaving Myanmar in the wake of a coup last year and a military crackdown on dissent.

Investors flocked to the country after the military relaxed its iron grip in 2011, paving the way for democratic reforms and economic liberalisation in the country of more than 50 million people.

But human rights groups have pressed foreign companies to rethink their activities in Myanmar following the February 2021 coup and a subsequent crackdown which, according to local monitoring groups, has left more than 1,500 people dead.

The US government last month warned companies worldwide that doing business with Yangon ran "the risk of engaging in conduct that may expose them to significant reputational, financial, and legal risks".

Investors and traders were warned specifically to avoid state-owned enterprises, the gems and precious metals sector, real estate and construction projects, and the arms business.

Here is a look at what foreign companies have done since the coup:

PULLING UP STICKS

Energy giants TotalEnergies and Chevron said last month they would leave their partnership with a military-backed firm operating a gas field in the Andaman Sea following pressure from human rights groups.

Human Rights Watch says natural gas projects are Myanmar's single largest source of foreign currency revenue, generating more than US$1 billion every year.

TotalEnergies paid more than US$400 million in total to the Myanmar authorities in 2019 and 2020 in the form of taxes and "production rights".

Australian energy firm Woodside followed soon after, blaming "the deteriorating human rights situation" as part of the reason for the move, which will cost the company at least US$200 million.

Woodside operates multiple exploration and drilling sites in Myanmar.

Earlier this month Taiwan shipping giant Evergreen Marine told AFP it would no longer dock its ships at a military-owned port terminal in commercial hub Yangon.

It did not give a reason or clarify whether it would still send vessels to other ports in the country, but the move was welcomed by rights groups.