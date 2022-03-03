NagaCorp suspends gaming and resort project in Russia

Cambodian casino and gaming operator NagaCorp Ltd said on Thursday it would suspend its gaming and resort project in Russia after the country's invasion of Ukraine.

The gaming operator invoked a force majeure clause related to the development of its resort project in Vladivostok, Russia, and said the project's development would be suspended indefinitely.

Russia's invasion of Ukraine has drawn harsh Western sanctions and driven a number of companies to cut ties with the country by offloading their assets or halting operations.

(Reporting by Tejaswi Marthi in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)