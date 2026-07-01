NASA awards Astrobotic, Firefly, Intuitive Machines lunar lander contracts in moon base project

WASHINGTON, June 30 : NASA administrator Jared Isaacman on Tuesday said three companies — Astrobotic, Firefly Aerospace and Intuitive Machines — were awarded contracts to send more uncrewed lunar landers to the moon's surface under the agency's Artemis moonbase project.

The contracts for Firefly and Intuitive Machines each involve sending another one of their landers to the moon at a value of $144 million each. Astrobotic's contract is for two lander missions and worth a total of $280 million.