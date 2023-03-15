Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

NASA awards Firefly Aerospace $112 million contract for far-side moon lander
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

NASA awards Firefly Aerospace $112 million contract for far-side moon lander

NASA awards Firefly Aerospace $112 million contract for far-side moon lander

FILE PHOTO: Workers pressure wash the logo of NASA on the Vehicle Assembly Building at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, U.S., May 19, 2020. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

15 Mar 2023 06:11AM (Updated: 15 Mar 2023 06:16AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

NASA on Tuesday said it had picked U.S. rocket builder Firefly Aerospace to put a lander on the moon's far side in 2026, under a nearly $112 million contract.

"The commercial lander will deliver two agency payloads, as well as communication and data relay satellite for lunar orbit, which is an ESA (European Space Agency) collaboration with NASA," the U.S. space agency said.

The contract is part of the Artemis program's Commercial Lunar Payload Services (CLPS) initiative - an effort to deploy privately built lunar landers to study the moon's surface before people land there in the next few years.

NASA handed a similar award of $73 million to spacecraft software firm Draper last year to deliver science and technology payloads to the far side of the moon in 2025.

Firefly, which reached orbit for the first time in October, had seen years of difficulty, including a 2017 rescue from bankruptcy by Ukrainian-born entrepreneur Max Polyakov's Noosphere Ventures.

NASA awarded Cedar Park, Texas-based Firefly $93.3 million in 2021 to carry a suite of 10 science investigations and technology demonstrations to the moon in 2023.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.