NASA chief to visit Russia in H1 2022 -Ifax cites Roscosmos
FILE PHOTO: NASA Administrator Bill Nelson waves on arrival to greet NASA and ESA astronauts before launch aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket on a mission to the International Space Station at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, U.S., November 10, 2021. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

03 Dec 2021 05:19PM (Updated: 03 Dec 2021 05:17PM)
MOSCOW : NASA chief Bill Nelson will visit Russia in the first half of 2022 to discuss further cooperation on the International Space Station (ISS), the Interfax news agency reported on Friday, citing Russia's space agency Roscosmos.

U.S. officials said last month that an anti-satellite missile test carried out by Russia had generated a debris field in low-Earth orbit that endangered the ISS and would pose a hazard to space activities for years.

Roscosmos earlier on Friday said the ISS had performed a manoeuvre to temporarily swerve away from a fragment of a U.S. launch vehicle.

(Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Writing by Alexander Marrow)

Source: Reuters

