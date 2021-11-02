Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

NASA delays launch of SpaceX mission, citing 'medical issue' with 1 of 4 crew members
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

NASA delays launch of SpaceX mission, citing 'medical issue' with 1 of 4 crew members

NASA delays launch of SpaceX mission, citing 'medical issue' with 1 of 4 crew members

FILE PHOTO: A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket stands on the launch pad behind the pictures of crew members on the countdown clock, as final preparations are made for the Crew 3 mission to the International Space Station at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral. Florida, U.S. October 29, 2021. Launch is scheduled for October 31. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

02 Nov 2021 05:39AM (Updated: 02 Nov 2021 05:37AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. : NASA on Monday announced a three-day delay in a SpaceX rocket launch of four astronauts to the International Space Station, the second postponement of the mission in a week, citing an unspecified medical issue involving one of the crew members.

The launch, originally set for Sunday, Oct. 31, but then postponed until this Wednesday due to unsuitable weather conditions, has now been rescheduled again for this coming Saturday, at 11:36 p.m. Eastern time, NASA said.

(Reporting by Joe Skipper at Cape Canaveral, Fla.; Writing and additional reporting by Steve Gorman in Los Angeles; Editing by Chris Reese)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us