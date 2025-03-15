Logo
Business

NASA gets extra week to submit mass layoff plan given busy mission workload
NASA gets extra week to submit mass layoff plan given busy mission workload

FILE PHOTO: Workers pressure-wash the logo of NASA on the Vehicle Assembly Building before SpaceX will send two NASA astronauts to the International Space Station aboard its Falcon 9 rocket, at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, U.S., May 19, 2020. REUTERS/Joe Skipper/File Photo

15 Mar 2025 03:31AM (Updated: 15 Mar 2025 03:40AM)
WASHINGTON :NASA on Friday said it received a one-week deadline extension to submit its plans for mass layoffs to the top U.S. personnel agency, given the number of high-priority space missions the agency is grappling with this month.

Federal agencies faced a deadline of late in the week to turn in plans for workforce reductions and reorganizations, the latest phase of Elon Musk and the Trump administration's sweeping effort to trim back the federal bureaucracy.

"Considering a variety of agency priorities this week, including the launch of SPHEREx and PUNCH, as well as preparations for NASA's SpaceX Crew-10 launch Friday, and other agency missions, the agency received a one-week extension on our initial submission," a NASA spokesperson said.

NASA and SpaceX plan to launch four astronauts to the International Space Station on Friday in a mission that will allow the return of Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams, two veteran astronauts who have been stuck on the station since last summer because of problems with Boeing's Starliner spacecraft.

Source: Reuters
