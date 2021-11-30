Logo
NASA postpones spacewalk, citing 'debris notification' for International Space Station
FILE PHOTO: The NASA logo is seen at Kennedy Space Center ahead of the NASA/SpaceX launch of a commercial crew mission to the International Space Station in Cape Canaveral, Florida, U.S., April 16, 2021. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

30 Nov 2021 03:54PM (Updated: 30 Nov 2021 03:52PM)
NASA has indefinitely postponed a spacewalk planned for Tuesday by two astronauts outside the International Space Station, citing a "debris notification" for the orbiting research laboratory.

Astronauts Thomas Marshburn and Kayla had been due to venture outside the space station to replace a failed antenna, facing what NASA officials had said was a slightly elevated risk posed by debris left over from a Russian anti-satellite missile test weeks ago. It was not immediately clear whether the debris NASA referred to in its Twitter announcement of the delayed spacewalk was related to the missile test.

(Reporting by Steve Gorman in Los Angeles; Editing by Gerry Doyle and Louise Heavens)

Source: Reuters

