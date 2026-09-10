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Nasdaq to invest $100 million in Kraken parent to deepen tokenization push
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Nasdaq to invest $100 million in Kraken parent to deepen tokenization push

Nasdaq to invest $100 million in Kraken parent to deepen tokenization push

FILE PHOTO: The Nasdaq logo is displayed on a screen at the Nasdaq Market site in New York City, U.S., April 17, 2026. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

10 Sep 2026 07:48PM
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Sept 10 : Nasdaq said on Thursday its venture arm agreed to invest $100 million in Payward, parent company of cryptocurrency exchange ​Kraken, deepening a partnership aimed at developing infrastructure for trading tokenized equities.

Established exchange operators are developing tokenized securities and related infrastructure to capture growing investor interest in blockchain-based assets and compete with crypto-native platforms that are expanding into stocks and derivatives, including perpetual futures.

Here are some more details:

• Nasdaq said the companies aim to build infrastructure that allows tokenized assets to trade and settle outside conventional market hours while maintaining regulatory compliance and market safeguards.

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• The companies expect to launch Nasdaq Equity Tokens (NETs) in the second quarter of 2027 with Payward's xStocks platform.

• Nasdaq said its tokens are intended to preserve the fundamental principles and benefits of regulated market infrastructure that ensures investor transparency, market integrity and liquidity.

• "The next phase of the collaboration is planned to advance Nasdaq Equity Tokens onto rails that do not close, with shareholder rights intact," said Arjun Sethi, Co-CEO of Payward.

• The investment builds on a partnership announced in March where Nasdaq said it will collaborate with Payward to develop tokenization infrastructure.

• Just after the collaboration announcement, the exchange operator also received approval from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to allow ​certain stocks to be traded and settled in tokenized form.

Source: Reuters
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