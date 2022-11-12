Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Nearly half Meta job cuts were in tech, execs say
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Nearly half Meta job cuts were in tech, execs say

Nearly half Meta job cuts were in tech, execs say

FILE PHOTO: Morning commute traffic streams past the Meta sign outside the headquarters of Facebook parent company Meta Platforms Inc in Mountain View, California, U.S. November 9, 2022. REUTERS/Peter DaSilva/File Photo

12 Nov 2022 03:32AM (Updated: 12 Nov 2022 04:52AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

:Meta Platforms told employees on Friday that 54 per cent of the 11,000 jobs it cut earlier this week were business roles and the rest were in technology.

Executives speaking during a during an employee townhall meeting, which was heard by Reuters, also said the company was exiting its Portal smart display business and will wind down work on smartwatches.

Meta's recruiting team was cut in half, they said.

The Facebook parent said on Wednesday it was slashing 13 per cent of its workforce, the first mass layoffs in the company's 18-year history.

Following the layoffs, Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg had addressed employees, saying that revenue was much lower than he expected.

"I got this wrong, and I take responsibility for that," he said.

Like its peers, Meta aggressively hired during the pandemic to meet a surge in social media usage by stuck-at-home consumers. But business has suffered this year as advertisers and consumers pull the plug on spending in the face of soaring costs and rapidly rising interest rates.

Zuckerberg said on Friday that going forward he was not planning to massively grow headcount of the Reality Labs unit responsible for its metaverse investments.

Meta shares were up 1 per cent at $113 in afternoon trading.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.