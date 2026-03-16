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Nebius signs AI capacity deal with Meta for at least $12 billion
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Nebius signs AI capacity deal with Meta for at least $12 billion

Nebius signs AI capacity deal with Meta for at least $12 billion

Branding for Nebius at the Nebius AI UK data centre, a new facility hosting NVIDIA and other computer firms, at Ark Data Centres, in Chertsey, Britain, November 6, 2025. REUTERS/Toby Melville

16 Mar 2026 06:09PM (Updated: 16 Mar 2026 06:25PM)
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March 16 : Amsterdam-based Nebius Group said on Monday it has signed a new five-year deal with Meta Platforms to provide the social media giant with $12 billion of dedicated AI computing capacity across multiple locations by 2027.

Under the deal, Meta will also buy an additional $15 billion worth of capacity planned by Nebius over the coming five years if it is not sold to other customers, giving the contract a total value of up to $27 billion, Nebius said. 

Nebius is a so-called "neocloud" company that sells hardware and cloud capacity as services to other tech firms. It uses Nvidia processors to provide AI cloud infrastructure.

It signed an initial $3 billion deal with Meta in November.     

Source: Reuters
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