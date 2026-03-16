Nebius signs AI infrastructure deals with Meta worth up to $27 billion over 5 years

March 16 : Amsterdam-based AI infrastructure firm Nebius Group said Monday it has signed a five-year deal with Meta Platforms to provide the social media giant with $12 billion of AI computing capacity across multiple locations by 2027.

Under the deal, Meta will also buy an additional $15 billion worth of capacity planned by Nebius over the coming five years if it is not sold to other customers, giving the contract a total value of up to $27 billion, Nebius said.

Last week, Nvidia said it would invest $2 billion for an 8.3 per cent stake in Nebius, which uses Nvidia chips in its data centers.

DATACENTER RACE

The deal is the latest sign of U.S. tech giants racing to supplement their own AI data-centre build-outs by locking in scarce GPU and power capacity from "neocloud" providers like Nebius.

Neocloud firms Nebius and U.S. competitor Coreweave provide infrastructure but hope to become major cloud service providers in their own right.

Nebius CEO Arkady Volozh said the latest Meta deal would help "accelerate the build-out and growth of our core AI cloud business."

It signed an initial $3 billion deal with Meta in November and a $17.4 billion deal with Microsoft in September.