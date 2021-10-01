Logo
Neiman Marcus says notified 4.6 million customers about data breach
FILE PHOTO: Shoppers enter and exit the Neiman Marcus at the King of Prussia Mall, United States' largest retail shopping space, in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania, U.S., December 8, 2018. REUTERS/Mark Makela/File Photo

01 Oct 2021 04:19AM (Updated: 01 Oct 2021 04:27AM)
:Retailer Neiman Marcus Group said on Thursday it had notified about 4.6 million online customers that their personal information including names, contact information and credit card numbers may have been accessed in a data hack.

The high-end department store chain said it had notified law enforcement authorities about the breach, which it said happened in May 2020.

About 3.1 million payment and virtual gift cards were affected, more than 85per cent of which were expired or invalid, Neiman Marcus said.

The company, which emerged from bankruptcy in September last year, also said it had no evidence that online customer accounts for its Bergdorf Goodman and Horchow units had been affected.

(Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

Source: Reuters

