'Neocloud' Crusoe secures $11.6 billion funding for Texas data center

AI infrastructure startup Crusoe has secured an additional $11.6 billion in funding to expand a data center it is constructing in Abilene, Texas to eight buildings from two, it said on Wednesday, bringing the total amount raised to $15 billion.

Launched in 2018 as a cryptocurrency business, Crusoe has pivoted to building artificial intelligence infrastructure and is among the upcoming "neoclouds" that provide specialized AI cloud and data-center services.

It has been tapped by Oracle to build the first data center for Stargate, a venture between OpenAI, SoftBank and Oracle, which plans to spend $500 billion to fund AI infrastructure, according to a Reuters report in January.

The Wall Street Journal first reported about the latest funding earlier in the day. According to the report, the Texas data center is expected to be the largest used by OpenAI.

Subscribe to our Chief Editor’s Week in Review Our chief editor shares analysis and picks of the week's biggest news every Saturday. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

The development of the Abilene data center could be a crucial step for the ChatGPT parent as it looks to expand key infrastructure necessary for tackling complex tasks employed by generative AI, while reducing dependence on its backer Microsoft.

"Our customer is Oracle. OpenAI is Oracle's customer," Crusoe said in an emailed statement.

Crusoe, along with Blue Owl's Real Assets platform and Primary Digital Infrastructure, will sponsor the construction of the six new buildings, it said.

Each of the buildings will feature up to 50,000 of Nvidia's Blackwell AI chip systems.

OpenAI and Nvidia did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment.