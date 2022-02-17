Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Nestle proposes Apple CFO for election to its board
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Nestle proposes Apple CFO for election to its board

Nestle proposes Apple CFO for election to its board

The company's logo is seen at a Nestle plant in Konolfingen, Switzerland September 28, 2020. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann?

17 Feb 2022 02:46PM (Updated: 17 Feb 2022 03:02PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

ZURICH : Food group Nestle said on Thursday it was proposing Luca Maestri, chief financial officer at Apple, and Chris Leong, chief marketing officer at Schneider Electric, for election to its board of directors.

The elections will take place at the company's annual general meeting on April 7. Ann M. Veneman will retire from the board, and Kasper Rorsted has decided not to stand for re-election, Nestle added in a statement.

The board will propose the re-election of the chairman and all other current members of the board. With the proposed nominees, the Nestle board will comprise 14 members, of which 12 are independent directors.

(Writing by Paul Carrel, Editing by Michael Shields)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us