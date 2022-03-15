Logo
Net profit at China's centrally administered SOEs in Jan-Feb rises 20.4per cent y/y - state asset regulator
15 Mar 2022 11:03AM (Updated: 15 Mar 2022 11:03AM)
BEIJING : The net profit at China's centrally administered state-owned enterprises (SOEs) in January and February rose 20.4per cent from a year earlier to 282.17 billion yuan ($44.26 billion), the state asset regulator announced on Tuesday.

The overall revenue of centrally administered SOEs grew 17.6per cent year-on-year to 5.7 trillion yuan in the first two months, the State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission also said.

($1 = 6.3757 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Ellen Zhang, Albee Zhang and Ryan Woo; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

Source: Reuters

