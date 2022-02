BEIJING : The net profit of China's central government-owned state firms rose 10.2per cent year-on-year to 142.38 billion yuan ($22.39 billion) in January, according to the official Xinhua News Agency, citing data from the state assets regulator.

The overall revenue of central government-owned state firms grew 12.4per cent from a year earlier to 3 trillion yuan last month, Xinhua said.

(Reporting by Stella Qiu and Ryan Woo; Editing by Susan Fenton)