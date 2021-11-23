Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

NetEase music business Cloud Village launches US$500 million Hong Kong IPO
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

NetEase music business Cloud Village launches US$500 million Hong Kong IPO

NetEase music business Cloud Village launches US$500 million Hong Kong IPO

FILE PHOTO: The logo of internet technology company Netease is seen at the China Digital Entertainment Expo and Conference, also known as ChinaJoy, in Shanghai, China July 30, 2021. REUTERS/Aly Song

23 Nov 2021 09:04AM (Updated: 23 Nov 2021 09:10AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

HONG KONG : NetEase Inc's music streaming business Cloud Village Inc is aiming to raise up to US$500 million in a Hong Kong initial public offering, according to regulatory filings, after shelving the deal earlier this year following China's regulatory crackdown on tech companies.

The company is selling 16 million shares, which represents 7.7per cent of the enlarged share capital, as part of the deal launched on Tuesday.

A price range of US$HK190 to US$HK220 has been set for institutional investors, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters, which will give Cloud Village a market capitalisation of US$5.4 billion to US$6.2 billion.

A further 2.4 million shares can be sold as part of a so-called greenshoe option after the company lists on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

Cloud Village will price its shares on Nov. 26 and start trading on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange on Dec. 2, according to the term sheet.

NetEase has subscribed for US$200 million worth of stock as a cornerstone investor alongside Song Music with US$100 million and Orbis Investments with US$50 million, according to the term sheet.

Cloud Village scaled back the size of the IPO after initially aiming to raise at least US$1 billion in August, sources told Reuters at the time.

But the deal was shelved then as global financial markets reacted to the range of Chinese regulatory tightenings ordered after the Didi Global Inc (DIDI.N) IPO in the United States.

Cloud Village is considered the closest rival to Tencent's music streaming service, which dominates the mainland Chinese market.

(Reporting by Scott Murdoch in Hong Kong; Editing by Stephen Coates)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us