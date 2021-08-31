NetEase says less than 1per cent of its revenue comes from minors

:Chinese gaming firm NetEase Inc said on Tuesday that less than 1per cent of its revenue comes from minors, a day after China's new rules forbid under-18s from playing online games for more than three hours a week.

U.S.- listed shares of NetEase, which also posted second-quarter results earlier in the day, rose about 5per cent to US$94.08.

The comments came after China published new rules on Monday to curb growing gaming addiction in the country.

The new rules place the onus of implementation on the gaming industry and are not laws per se that would punish individuals for infractions.

Young Chinese gamers took to social media to express their outrage at new rules that limit their gaming time, while investors fretted about the long-term impact on the industry.

