(Corrects to TME from CME in second paragraph)

BEIJING : NetEase's Cloud Music unit said on Wednesday it has initiated legal proceedings against Tencent Music Entertainment (TME), alleging unfair competition.

NetEase Cloud Music said in the statement that TME had repeatedly and "illegally" played "unauthorised" songs on TME's various music-streaming platforms.

