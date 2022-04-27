Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

NetEase's Cloud Music sues Tencent Music, claims unfair competition
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

NetEase's Cloud Music sues Tencent Music, claims unfair competition

NetEase's Cloud Music sues Tencent Music, claims unfair competition

The logo of China's Tencent Music Entertainment Group is seen next to an earphone in this illustration picture taken March 22, 2021. REUTERS/Florence Lo/Illustration

27 Apr 2022 10:42AM (Updated: 27 Apr 2022 11:55AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

HONG KONG/BEIJING : NetEase's Cloud Music unit has sued Tencent Music Entertainment (TME), accusing it of unfair competition and plagiarising its app design, the company said on Wednesday.

The move is the latest development in a long-running rivalry between the two Chinese tech giants who are vying to add users and sign popular musicians.

Features of TME’s suite of music streaming apps allowed its users to sidestep copyright protection and play songs licensed by NetEase Cloud Music, the company said, accusing TME of copying the design and some features of its app.

"We urge TME to immediately rectify its products and businesses and stop all behaviours of unfair competition," NetEase Cloud Music said in a statement on its account on the Weibo social media platform.

TME and its parent, Tencent, did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Last year, Tencent was fined on anti-trust grounds and barred from signing exclusive music copyright pacts, prompting it to end all such deals.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us