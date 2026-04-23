Netflix announces $25 billion share buyback

April 23 : Netflix said on Thursday its board has authorized an additional $25 billion share repurchase program, resuming capital returns after the streaming giant walked away from a $72 billion deal to buy Warner Bros Discovery's assets.

Its shares rose 1.5 per cent in premarket trading.

The new authorization is on top of a buyback approved in December 2024 and has no expiration date. Netflix had about $6.8 billion remaining under its previous buyback plan as of March end.

In the two months since it walked away from the Warner Bros merger race, Netflix has rolled out a series of growth initiatives, including the acquisition of Ben Affleck's AI film-tech firm InterPositive, raised subscription prices in the U.S. and launched a gaming app for kids.

Analysts expect the company to refocus on growth areas including advertising, live programming and sports, as it looks to scale its ad-supported tier, which is seen as key for future revenue growth.

Last week, Netflix provided a tepid forecast for the second quarter and said its co-founder and Chairman Reed Hastings will exit the company in June.

The company had previously said it planned to resume share repurchases while investing about $20 billion this year in films and television.