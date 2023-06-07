Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos to visit S Korea -official

Netflix Inc's co-Chief Executive Officer Ted Sarandos is planning to visit South Korea, a Seoul-based Netflix official said on Wednesday.

Sarandos is expected to meet Prime Minister Han Duck-soo and other key officials during his two-day visit from June 20, news agency Yonhap reported, citing key officials.

The Netflix official declined to comment on details of the visit.

The co-CEO's upcoming visit comes about two months after the U.S. streaming service announced plans to invest $2.5 billion in South Korea following a meeting between the co-CEO and President Yoon Suk Yeol in Washington in April.

South Korea is home to some of the biggest titles on Netflix's streaming platform, including drama series "The Glory" and "Squid Game".