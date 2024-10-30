Netflix communications chief and global public policy executives to exit

Netflix said on Tuesday that Vice President of Global Public Policy Dean Garfield, and Chief Communications Officer Rachel Whetstone are leaving the company.

The streaming platform co-CEO Ted Sarandos is seeking candidates for a newly created role, chief global affairs officer, to oversee public policy and communications.

A source familiar with the matter said that no one has been identified yet for the new role. The source added that Garfield does not have experience in communications, and that Whetstone was not interested in the role, leading to their expected departures.

Garfield, who joined Netflix in 2019, had previously served as CEO of the Information Technology Industry Council and held positions at the Motion Picture Association.

Whetstone, who has nearly two decades of experience working on communications and policy issues for U.S. technology companies such as Alphabet's Google, Uber and Meta Platforms' Facebook, has served the streaming giant since 2018.