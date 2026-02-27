Netflix declines to raise offer after Warner Bros says Paramount bid superior

Feb 26 : Netflix on Thursday refused to raise its offer for Warner Bros Discovery after the coveted Hollywood studio said Paramount Skydance's revised $31-a-share offer was superior to its existing deal with the streaming giant.

Shares of Netflix jumped 10 per cent in extended trading.

"We've always been disciplined, and at the price required to match Paramount Skydance's latest offer, the deal is no longer financially attractive, so we are declining to match the Paramount Skydance bid," Netflix said in a statement.