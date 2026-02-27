Logo
Netflix declines to raise offer after Warner Bros says Paramount bid superior
The Paramount logo is shown on a structure at the Paramount studio lot in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, U.S., February 26, 2026. REUTERS/Mike Blake
FILE PHOTO: A drone view shows the Netflix logo on one of the company's buildings in the Hollywood neighborhood in Los Angeles, California, U.S., January 20, 2026. REUTERS/Daniel Cole/File Photo
27 Feb 2026 05:27AM (Updated: 27 Feb 2026 07:03AM)
Feb 26 : Netflix on Thursday refused to raise its offer for Warner Bros Discovery after the coveted Hollywood studio said Paramount Skydance's revised $31-a-share offer was superior to its existing deal with the streaming giant.

Shares of Netflix jumped 10 per cent in extended trading.

"We've always been disciplined, and at the price required to match Paramount Skydance's latest offer, the deal is no longer financially attractive, so we are declining to match the Paramount Skydance bid," Netflix said in a statement.

Source: Reuters
