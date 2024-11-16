Logo
Netflix down for thousands of users in United States, Downdetector says
Netflix down for thousands of users in United States, Downdetector says

Netflix logo is pictured at a premiere for the 4th and final season of the television series "The Umbrella Academy" in Los Angeles, California, U.S., August 5, 2024. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni/File Photo

16 Nov 2024 10:28AM (Updated: 16 Nov 2024 12:02PM)
:Streaming platform Netflix was down for thousands of users in the United States late on Friday, outage tracking website Downdetector.com said, just as viewers tuned into a highly anticipated boxing match between Mike Tyson and Jake Paul.

The number of users indicating problems was 85,021, by 10:35 p.m. ET (0335 GMT Saturday), according to Downdetector, which tracks outages by collating status reports from various sources.

Downdetector reported that the outage primarily impacted users in major metropolitan areas, including New York, Seattle and Los Angeles, with scattered reports from other regions.

Netflix said it had no immediate comment in response to a request from Reuters.

The platform has faced outages during live or highly anticipated events in the past, with spikes in user traffic often being a contributing factor.

In April last year, it experienced a brief outage during a live stream of the dating reality show Love is Blind, drawing complaints from thousands of users.

Source: Reuters

