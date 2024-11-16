Logo
Business

Netflix down for thousands of users in United States, Downdetector says
Netflix logo is pictured at a premiere for the 4th and final season of the television series "The Umbrella Academy" in Los Angeles, California, U.S., August 5, 2024. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni/File Photo

16 Nov 2024 10:28AM (Updated: 16 Nov 2024 10:57AM)
:Netflix was down for thousands of users in the United States late on Friday, with more than 12,000 incidents reported, outage tracking website Downdetector.com said.

The reports come as Netflix airs a much-anticipated live boxing match between Mike Tyson and Jake Paul, that promises to draw high traffic to the platform.

The number of users indicating problems had fallen to 5,114, by 9:21 p.m. ET, however, according to Downdetector, which tracks outages by collating status reports from various sources.

Netflix said it had no immediate comment in response to a request from Reuters.

Source: Reuters

