Netflix enters exclusive talks to acquire Warner Bros Discovery studio and streaming service, Bloomberg News reporter says
The Netflix logo is shown on one of their buildings in the Hollywood neighborhood of Los Angeles, California, U.S., December 2, 2025. REUTERS/Mike Blake

05 Dec 2025 11:42AM
(Corrects spelling of acquire in paragraph 1)

Dec 4 : Netflix has entered exclusive talks with Warner Bros Discovery to acquire its studio and streaming service, a Bloomberg News reporter said in a post on X.

Netflix has emerged as the top bidder for Warner Bros Discovery, Reuters reported on Thursday, raising the stakes in a potential deal that could reshape the media landscape.

Source: Reuters
