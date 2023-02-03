Logo
Business

Netflix to feature electric cars from GM and others in programming
Business

FILE PHOTO: A Cadillac Lyriq electric vehicle (EV) under General Motors is seen during its world premiere on a media day for the Auto Shanghai show in Shanghai, China April 19, 2021. REUTERS/Aly Song
FILE PHOTO: A pre-production version of the GMC Hummer electric pickup is seen in Milford, Michigan, U.S., May 14, 2021. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook
FILE PHOTO: A 2019 Chevrolet Bolt plug-in electric vehicle is displayed at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit, Michigan, U.S., January 15, 2019. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook
03 Feb 2023 02:09AM (Updated: 03 Feb 2023 02:09AM)
LOS ANGELES :Netflix Inc has unveiled a new star for some of its upcoming programming: electric vehicles from General Motors and other automakers.

The streaming service announced an agreement on Thursday to feature vehicles including the Chevrolet Bolt, the electric GMC Hummer pickup and the Cadillac Lyriq in TV series and films "where relevant."

The companies will highlight the partnership in a commercial featuring Will Ferrell that will air during the Feb. 12 Super Bowl. Netflix and GM called the agreement "part of a commitment to a more sustainable future."

Financial terms were not disclosed.

Netflix said it will help creators "better understand how EVs can complement and enhance their stories."

Shows that will feature GM's electric vehicles include "Love is Blind," "Queer Eye" and "Unstable."

Netflix productions also will include electric vehicles made by other automakers, the company said.

Source: Reuters

