Netflix feels the heat as COVID-19 pandemic boom fizzles

Netflix shares lost more than a quarter of their value in pre-market trading on Wednesday (Apr 20) after the company reported its first drop in subscribers in a decade, leaving Wall Street questioning its growth in the face of fierce competition and post-pandemic viewer fatigue.

The streaming pioneer's shares fell 27.2 per cent to US$253.71 and were headed for their worst day in a decade if the losses hold. At least a dozen analysts rushed to temper their views on a stock that has been a red-hot market performer in the past few years.

"Netflix is a poster child for what happens to growth companies when they lose their growth," said Kim Forrest, chief investment officer at Bokeh Capital Partners in Pittsburgh.

"People buy growth companies because they think their cash flow is going to grow so they're paying ahead for anticipating that. When a stock like this tumbles, people looking for growth back away quickly."

Brokerage JP Morgan made the most aggressive move by halving its price target to US$305 - well below the stock's median Wall Street target of US$400.

"Near-term visibility is limited ... and there's not much to get excited about over the next few months beyond the new, much lower stock price," JP Morgan analyst Doug Anmuth said.

Anmuth also slashed his estimate for 2022 net subscriber additions by half to 8 million.

The share slump could erase the stock's gain over the past two years, when its business thrived as new customers joined its platform to ride out the lockdowns.