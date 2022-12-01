Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Netflix to let more subscribers preview content - WSJ
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Netflix to let more subscribers preview content - WSJ

Netflix to let more subscribers preview content - WSJ

FILE PHOTO: A Netflix logo is pictured in Los Angeles, California, U.S., September 15, 2022. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

01 Dec 2022 06:43PM (Updated: 01 Dec 2022 07:02PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

:Netflix Inc is planning to let tens of thousands of users around the world to preview content from early next year, expanding beyond its current previewer base of 2,000-plus subscribers, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday.

Netflix's Preview Club, which started more than a year ago, allows its members to watch some shows or films before they appear broadly on the platform and review them, the Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

The video streaming giant did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

The move underpins Netflix's efforts to ensure quality content, at a time when investors and analysts focus more on the profitability of streaming firms.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.