Business

Netflix to make its games playable on more devices
Business

Netflix to make its games playable on more devices

Netflix to make its games playable on more devices

FILE PHOTO: The Netflix logo is shown on one of their Hollywood buildings in Los Angeles, California, U.S., July 12, 2023. REUTERS/Mike Blake/File Photo

15 Aug 2023 02:03AM (Updated: 15 Aug 2023 04:28AM)
Netflix will test games on select TVs and computers in a first step to make them playable on more devices, the company's vice president of Games Mike Verdu wrote in a blog post on Monday (Aug 14).

The company is rolling out a limited beta test to a small group of members in Canada and the United Kingdom on select TVs starting Monday, and on PCs and Macs through Netflix.com on supported browsers in the next few weeks.

The streaming platform had begun its push into the gaming experience by launching Netflix games on mobiles in November 2021. So far, the company's titles have only been available on Apple's iOS and Alphabet's Android.

Oxenfree from Night School Studio, a Netflix Game Studio, and Molehew's Mining Adventure, a gem-mining arcade game, will be part of the initial testing.

Users can play the games on TV using their phones and those on PCs and Macs can play on Netflix.com with a keyboard and mouse.

"By making games available on more devices, we hope to make games even easier to play for our members around the world," Verdu said.

Netflix said games on TV will operate on select devices from initial partners Amazon Fire TV Streaming Media Players, Chromecast with Google TV and Roku devices, among others.

In March, the company had said it had a content slate of 40 more games scheduled for later this year and 70 in development with its partners, which would be in addition to the 16 games currently being developed by its in-house game studios.

Source: Reuters

