Business

Netflix opens 'immersive' store for fans of popular shows
Business

Netflix opens 'immersive' store for fans of popular shows

Netflix opens 'immersive' store for fans of popular shows
FILE PHOTO: Smartphone with Netflix logo is placed on a keyboard in this illustration taken April 19, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
22 Oct 2022 06:03AM (Updated: 22 Oct 2022 06:03AM)
LOS ANGELES : Streaming giant Netflix has opened a Los Angeles store that it hopes will combine retail therapy with an "immersive" experience for fans of its popular "Stranger Things," "Bridgerton," and "Squid Game" shows.

The store - open until early January - offers shoppers the chance to take photos alongside the iconic Young-hee animatronic doll with laser eyes from “Squid Game" and Queen Charlotte’s throne from period drama "Bridgerton."

Costumes and props from the shows are also on display, including a guitar used by one of the main characters in "Stranger Things."

Source: Reuters

