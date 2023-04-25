Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Netflix plans to invest $2.5 billion in South Korea - Yonhap
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Netflix plans to invest $2.5 billion in South Korea - Yonhap

Netflix plans to invest $2.5 billion in South Korea - Yonhap

The Netflix logo is seen on a TV remote controller, in this illustration taken January 20, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

25 Apr 2023 06:46AM (Updated: 25 Apr 2023 08:01AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Netflix Inc will invest $2.5 billion in South Korea over the next four years to produce Korean TV series, movies and scripted shows, the Yonhap news agency reported on Tuesday.

The U.S. streaming service announced the investment following a meeting between South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol and Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos after Yoon arrived in Washington for a state visit, the report said.

Netflix did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

"We were able to make this decision because of our great confidence in the Korean content industry, and we'll continue to make great stories," the Korean newspaper quoted Sarandos as saying.

Korean series "Squid Game", which released in September 2021, is one of Netflix's most-watched series.

Netflix offered a lighter-than-expected forecast last week, as it looks to crack down on unsanctioned password sharing into the second quarter to make improvements, delaying some financial benefits.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.