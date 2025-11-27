Logo
Netflix recovers following brief outage during 'Stranger Things' final season premiere
Cast members Noah Schnapp and Millie Bobby Brown attend the screening for the final season of the television series "Stranger Things", at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square in London, Britain, November 13, 2025. REUTERS/Isabel Infantes
Smartphone with Netflix logo is placed on a keyboard in this illustration taken April 19, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
27 Nov 2025 09:18AM (Updated: 27 Nov 2025 10:36AM)
Streaming platform Netflix was down for about an hour for several users in the United States on Wednesday evening, coinciding with the release of the fifth and final season of its hit series "Stranger Things".

There were less than 800 reports of the issue as of 8:45 p.m. ET, down from a peak of 14,290 incidents earlier in the day, according to Downdetector, which tracks outages using multiple sources.

"Some members briefly experienced an issue streaming on TV devices, but service recovered for all accounts within five minutes," Netflix said in an emailed response to Reuters.

Netflix has ranked "Stranger Things" as its third-most popular English-language series globally.

The highly anticipated season was set to be released at 8 p.m. ET on Wednesday.

The platform has previously faced outages during major events, including the Mike Tyson-Jake Paul boxing bout and the live-streamed reality show "Love is Blind."

Source: Reuters
