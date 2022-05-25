Logo
Netflix releases new game titles
FILE PHOTO: A 3D-printed Android mascot Bugdroid is seen in front of the Netflix Games logo in this illustration taken November 3, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

25 May 2022 01:07AM (Updated: 25 May 2022 01:07AM)
Netflix Inc announced the launch of three mobile games on Tuesday, with a fourth title coming at the end of the month, as the streaming service best known for its movies and TV shows deepens its investment in interactive entertainment.

Canadian developer East Side Games re-released its Facebook game Dragon Up as a Netflix mobile title, as did Spanish developer 11 Bit Studios with its role-playing adventure game, Moonlighter. German developer HandyGames re-mastered its strategy game, Townsmen – A Kingdom Rebuilt, for Netflix mobile.

All three mobile games are available through the Apple App Store and the Google Play Stores.

On May 31, Exploding Kittens - The Game comes to Netflix mobile. Direwolf Digital adapted the popular card game for mobile devices.

Since launching the games initiative in November 2021, the company has acquired three studios, Finland’s Next Games, Texas-based developer Boss Fight Entertainment and Night School Studio, the developer best known for its supernatural mystery adventure“Oxenfree”.

These four titles bring the Netflix catalog to 22 games.

Source: Reuters

