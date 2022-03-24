Netflix rival NENT to offer live sports in Britain after launch

STOCKHOLM : Swedish media group NENT, which is planning to enter Britain later this year with its streaming service Viaplay, said on Thursday it would now add live sports to its content line-up in the country.

Known for Nordic noir crime series such as "The Bridge", NENT is expanding to more than a dozen countries to compete with bigger rivals Netflix and Disney+.

It has also secured long-term exclusive rights in Britain to sporting events such as ice hockey, skating and handball from various sports organizations, it said in a statement.

(Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee, editing by Anna Ringstrom)