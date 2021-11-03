Logo
Netflix rolls out mobile games to subscribers on Android
Netflix rolls out mobile games to subscribers on Android

FILE PHOTO: A smartphone with the Netflix logo is seen on a keyboard in front of displayed "Streaming service" words in this illustration taken March 24, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

03 Nov 2021 02:19AM (Updated: 03 Nov 2021 02:24AM)
Netflix Inc on Tuesday rolled out its mobile games globally to members with Android devices, exploring new ground as competition stiffens on the video streaming pioneer's home turf.

Users will only require a Netflix subscription to play those games and there will be no additional fees or in-app purchases, the company said.

Offering games for free to current subscribers echoes the strategy Netflix used when moving from a business of DVDs-by-mail to streaming movies.

Its move into gaming was announced in July, as the company faced a sharp slowdown in new customers after years of rapid expansion, a pandemic-fueled boom in 2020 and searing competition from the likes of Disney+ and HBO Max.

Netflix has already introduced its games like "Stranger Things: 1984", "Stranger Things 3: The Game", "Card Blast", "Teeter Up" and "Shooting Hoops" titles on Android to Netflix members in Spain, Italy and Poland.

The streaming giant also bought video game creator Night School Studio in September and rolled out five mobile gaming titles in select European markets.

(Reporting by Tiyashi Datta in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

Source: Reuters

