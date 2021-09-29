Netflix rolls out mobile games to users in select European markets

Netflix on Tuesday rolled out five mobile gaming titles to its subscribers in select European markets, as part of its efforts to diversify revenue sources amid intensifying competition in the booming video-streaming space.

The company has introduced "Stranger Things: 1984", "Stranger Things 3: The Game", "Card Blast", "Teeter Up" and "Shooting Hoops" titles on Android to Netflix members in Spain and Italy.

Poland, where the "Stranger Things" titles are already available, will get the other three titles.

"We're still in the very early days, but we're excited to bring these exclusive games as part of the Netflix membership - with no ads and no in-app purchases," a company spokesperson told Reuters.

Netflix had mentioned its plans to enter gaming during its last quarterly earnings, as newer players including Disney+ and HBO Max have been rapidly gaining subscribers, intensifying competition in the streaming landscape.

"We view gaming as another new content category for us, similar to our expansion into original films, animation and unscripted TV," the company said in its shareholder letter.

"We think the time is right to learn more about how our members value games."

