LONDON : Netflix shares listed in Frankfurt rose 14.3 per cent in early trading on Wednesday after the streaming service said on Tuesday it attracted a record number of subscribers over the holiday quarter.

The company said it plans to hike prices in the U.S., Canada, Portugal and Argentina after adding 18.9 million subscribers in its fourth quarter.

The company's shares rose 10 per cent in after-hours trading on Tuesday, having closed up 1.35 per cent in regular trading.