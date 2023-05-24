Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Netflix starts password sharing crackdown in US
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Netflix starts password sharing crackdown in US

Netflix starts password sharing crackdown in US

FILE PHOTO: A smartphone with the Netflix logo lies in front of displayed "Streaming service" words in this illustration taken March 24, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

24 May 2023 02:29AM (Updated: 24 May 2023 02:50AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Streaming giant Netflix Inc on Tuesday began its planned crackdown on password sharing in the United States, alerting users that their accounts cannot be shared for free with people outside of their households.

The streaming video pioneer has been looking for new ways to make money as it faces signs of market saturation, with efforts including the password crackdown and a new ad-supported service.

The company said it was emailing customers who have been sharing passwords to tell them they can add an extra member outside their homes for $8 per month.

They can also transfer a person's profile so the user can keep their viewing history and recommendations.

People within the same household can continue sharing the same Netflix account and can use it on various devices when traveling, the company said in a blog post.

Netflix announced last year that it was going to limit password sharing and had already tested various approaches in some markets.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.