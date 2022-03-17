Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Netflix tests sharing accounts outside household
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Netflix tests sharing accounts outside household

Netflix tests sharing accounts outside household

Small toy figures are seen in front of diplayed Netflix logo in this illustration taken March 19, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

17 Mar 2022 02:50AM (Updated: 17 Mar 2022 03:14AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Netflix Inc is testing features including one that will allow accounts to be shared outside members' household at an extra cost, the streaming pioneer said on Wednesday.

The company is testing the features in Chile, Costa Rica and Peru allowing members on its standard and premium plans to add up to two people.

Netflix is also studying another feature that will allow members on a basic, standard or premium plan to transfer their profile information to a new account or a sub account retaining data such as viewing history and personalised recommendations.

The company currently allows people who live together to share their Netflix account. However, the plans have created some confusion about when and how accounts can be shared, the company said, adding it is impacting its ability to invest in new content.

The company said it would test the features for their utility before making changes in other parts of the world.

Netflix in January tempered its growth expectations, projecting customer additions in the first-quarter at less than half of Wall Street's expectations citing the late arrival of anticipated content.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us