Bound by EU, new iPhone expected to adopt USB-C charger

SAN FRANCISCO: Apple on Tuesday (Sep 12) is expected to freshen its iPhone lineup, improving performance and switching to a universal charger set to become mandatory in Europe next year.

The tech titan has revealed nothing about what is in store at a "Wonderlust" event at its spaceship-like headquarters in Silicon Valley.

However, it comes at a time of year when Apple usually announces new iPhones to be released ahead of the all-important holiday shopping season.

The release of the iPhone 15 would come at a moment when the world's biggest company by market capitalisation is facing pressure in the key market of China where reports say the government is banning civil servants from using its phones.

While that would have only a trivial effect on sales, it demonstrates how the increasing diplomatic turbulence between Washington and Beijing could stoke further questions over Apple's dependence on China for manufacturing.

Apple's iPhone sales have been declining in the past few quarters as higher prices encouraged customers to delay switching out to newer models.

While rumours swirl ahead of any iPhone launch, most agree that Tuesday's event will see Apple adopt a universal USB-C port, begrudgingly switching from its unique Lightning connectors for charging and data transfers.

The charger change would put iPhones in compliance with a European Union law requiring USB-C to be the single charger standard for all new smartphones, tablets and cameras from late 2024.