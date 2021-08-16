New Asia undersea data cable plan unveiled by Google, Facebook

WASHINGTON: Google and Facebook on Monday (Aug 16) unveiled plans for a new undersea Internet cable connecting Singapore, Japan, Guam, the Philippines, Taiwan and Indonesia.

The cable project dubbed Apricot would be some 12,000km long and be operational in 2024, subject to regulatory approvals, the companies said in separate statements.

The project announced by the American firms and regional and global partners "will deliver much-needed Internet capacity, redundancy and reliability to expand connections in the Asia-Pacific region", said Facebook engineering manager Nico Roehrich.

"The Apricot cable is part of our ongoing effort to expand global network infrastructure and better serve the more than 3.5 billion people around the world who use our services every month," Roehrich added.