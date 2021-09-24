Logo
Business

New Beijing stock exchange to run technical tests ahead of trading
24 Sep 2021 01:24PM (Updated: 24 Sep 2021 01:21PM)
SHANGHAI : China's newly-established Beijing Stock Exchange has said it plans to run two comprehensive technical tests with market players, one as early as Saturday, in a sign that the start of trading could be imminent.

Saturday's test, and a second on Oct. 9, aim to ensure all market participants are technically ready for the opening, the exchange said in a statement on its website on Wednesday.

The Beijing Stock Exchange was set up this month to fund small- and medium-sized enterprises. China's securities regulator said it complemented two other bourses, in the business hub of Shanghai and the southern city of Shenzhen.

The upcoming test, which involves brokerages, information providers and fund houses, follows simulated trading by the Beijing exchange this week.

The Beijing exchange said it, along with the National Equities Exchange and Quotations (NEEQ), would set up the test, partnering with the China Securities Depository and Clearing Corp Ltd (CSDC), the Shenzhen Securities Communication Co., Ltd. (SSCC) and the China Securities Index Co. Ltd. (CSI).

(Reporting by Jason Xue and Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

Source: Reuters

