SHANGHAI : New proprietary M3P batteries from CATL can improve energy density by 10 per cent to 20 per cent compared to iron phosphate batteries, company chairman Zeng Yuqun said on Saturday

Zeng said at an industry event in Beijing that CATL's Qilin battery using M3P materials, a type of technology developed by the company, can enable an electric vehicle to run 700 km (430 miles) per charge.