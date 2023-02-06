Logo
New deal with Nissan enables french group to regain agility: Renault CEO
New deal with Nissan enables french group to regain agility: Renault CEO

FILE PHOTO: Renault's Chief Executive Luca De Meo appears at 2022 Paris Auto Show, France October 17, 2022. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes/Pool

06 Feb 2023 05:13PM (Updated: 06 Feb 2023 06:00PM)
LONDON: A new deal to revive Renault's long-standing partnership with Nissan allows the French carmaker to regain some agility without losing the benefits of the alliance, Renault's CEO Luca de Meo said on Monday.

The two car makers earlier gave details on the redesigned alliance, which will see Renault reduce its stake in Nissan Japanese partner to 15 per cent from around 43 per cent now.

On Monday, Nissan committed to buying a stake of up to 15 per cent in Renault's electric vehicles unit Ampere, which is due to be listed on the market.

"I consider that what we have agreed is a much better set-up than what we have had in the last past few years," de Meo said in a presentation in London.

Source: Reuters

