New Italian carrier ITA gets approval to fly

ROME: ITA, Italy's new flag carrier replacing long-struggling Alitalia, can begin operating and selling tickets, the country's aviation authorities said on Wednesday (Aug 18).

The ENAC civil aviation authority said that it had issued an air operator's certificate to the new public company, authorising it to fly beginning Oct 15 and sell tickets.

"ITA can take off," said ENAC president Pierluigi Di Palma in a statement.

The upcoming launch of the new, leaner airline, Italia Trasporto Aereo, caps multiple state rescues of loss-making legacy carrier Alitalia and dragged-out negotiations with the European Commission over bailout funds.

"The hope is that the new ... company will contribute to the restart of the sector, contributing in a decisive way to overcome the difficulties arising from the pandemic crisis," Di Palma said.